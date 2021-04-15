Union Pacific train derails on Houston's East Side, no injuries reported

article

Authorities are on the scene after a Union Pacific train derailed on Houston's East Side on Thursday afternoon.



According to the Houston Fire Department, the derailment occurred around 3:20 p.m. near the 700 block of San Antonio Street.

Union Pacific tells FOX 26, the derailment involved nine cars.

We're told there was no fire or spill.

Union Pacific officials said the train was carrying mixed cargo.



Houston fire officials said no one was transported to the hospital.



The incident is now under investigation.