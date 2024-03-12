In Richmond, two elementary school teachers from Lamar C.I.S.D. were found dead at their home, confirmed by Fort Bend authorities. Residents shared what transpired in their normally quiet neighborhood.

The couple have been identified as Marina Alba Garcia and Gene Hudgson, both 34. Investigators pointed to a murder-suicide as the cause of their deaths. The announcement was a shock to the neighborhood.

"The victims were an African American man and a white woman. However, I didn't see those people that much," shared Qasam Zaman, a neighbor. "It’s really sad what happened, and our condolences go out to their family."

On Monday afternoon, there was a significant police presence outside the couple's home in Richmond. At the time, information was limited and residents were unaware of the situation. Fort Bend authorities later confirmed that it was a case of murder-suicide.

"When I saw so many police cars, I realized 'something must be going on here' and we didn’t know what it was," said Catherine Osuagwu, another neighbor.

Chris Martinez, another neighbor, said, "It’s sad, it’s tragic, it’s heartbreaking. They were young, and school teachers, teaching second and third grade. I think about the children they taught."

Authorities identified Hudgson as the suspect.

The incident has been a wake-up call for the neighborhood, urging residents to maintain close contact and check in on each other.

"We should stick together and keep in touch with our neighbors because it is sad, what happened. Only God knows what the reality is," said Zaman.

Garcia's father, overwhelmed by the situation, has so far declined media comments. He mentioned he has been dealing with investigators, the principal of the school, and is not ready to face the media.

In a letter to parents, Long Elementary School Principal Amey Frazier, said:

Dear Long Elementary School Community,

It is with a heart weighed down by sorrow that I reach out to you today. We have lost a cherished member of our school family, Mariana Alba Garcia, a 4th-grade teacher, and friend to many within our community.

Ms. Garcia’s sudden and tragic passing leaves a void in our hearts and our hallways that words cannot adequately express. Her commitment to fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment made a lasting impact on Long Elementary. She believed in the potential of every child and worked tirelessly to ensure that her students believed in themselves, too.

In this time of profound loss, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Ms. Garcia’s family. We extend our support to them, understanding that the pain of this loss is immeasurable.

To our students, staff, and families, please know that we are here for you. Counseling and support services are available to anyone who may need assistance during this challenging time. As campuses and district offices are closed during Spring Break, we want to continue to provide a resource to support our students, staff, and community. Anyone needing support may call 832-223-HOPE (4673). Staff members may also contact our EAP at 1-800-475-3327. In addition, we will have staff on campus to offer counseling and support on Monday, March 18 when we resume classes.

Ms. Garcia was an important member of our school community. Regarding her family’s wishes, I will share information about services and arrangements as I receive it.

Our Long community is strong and resilient. Together, we will navigate this challenging time, supporting each other with compassion and understanding.

With deepest sympathy,

Amey Frazier, Principal

Long Elementary School