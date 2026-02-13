Traffic: Missouri City gas leak closes portion of Sienna Parkway
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A major gas leak has caused a road closure in the Missouri City area and crews are on the scene to investigate.
According to the City of Missouri City, a major gas leak was reported at Sienna Parkway and Bees Passage on Friday.
Courtesy of The City of Missouri City, Texas - City Government
Sienna Parkway is closed at this time from Sienna Ranch Road to Steep Bank Trace.
The City says there are two additional exit routes besides Sienna Parkway. Drivers may use Steep Bank to McKeever Road or access FM 521 via Sienna Parkway, and can also use McKeever to Knight Road.
Courtesy of The City of Missouri City, Texas - City Government
There have been no evacuations at this time due to favorable wind conditions, officials say. Emergency crews are on scene to manage the situation.
The Source: Information provided by the City of Missouri City.