Traffic: I-610 westbound lanes closed at Buffalo Speedway due to crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - All lanes of the I-610 South Loop are shut down at Buffalo Speedway due to a major crash, officials say.
Major crash on I-610 South Loop
What we know:
According to Harris County officials, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes near of I-610 South Loop near the Buffalo Speedway exit.
At this time, all lanes are closed and first responders are on the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities haven't said how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.
The Source: Information gathered from Houston TranStar and Harris County officials.