Traffic: I-610 westbound lanes closed at Buffalo Speedway due to crash

All lanes of the I-610 South Loop are shut down at Buffalo Speedway due to a major crash, officials say.

Major crash on I-610 South Loop

What we know:

According to Harris County officials, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes near of I-610 South Loop near the Buffalo Speedway exit.

At this time, all lanes are closed and first responders are on the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't said how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.