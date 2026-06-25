Expand / Collapse search

Traffic alert: US-59 lanes at Bellaire closed after truck fire, hazmat spill

By
FOX 26 Houston
Traffic
Published June 25, 2026 7:25 AM CDT
Published June 25, 2026 7:25 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A few lanes of US-59 Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard are closed after a heavy truck caught fire.
    • The truck reportedly crashed and caused a hazmat spill.
    • Crews are at the scene to clean up the spill.

HOUSTON - Multiple lanes are impacted after a heavy truck crashed in the southwest Houston area Thursday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, multiple northbound lanes of I-59 Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard are closed after a heavy truck caught fire around midnight.

The incident caused a Hazmat spill which is being cleaned by officials.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.

The Source: Houston Transtar

TrafficHouston