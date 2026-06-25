Traffic alert: US-59 lanes at Bellaire closed after truck fire, hazmat spill
HOUSTON - Multiple lanes are impacted after a heavy truck crashed in the southwest Houston area Thursday morning.
According to Houston Transtar, multiple northbound lanes of I-59 Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard are closed after a heavy truck caught fire around midnight.
The incident caused a Hazmat spill which is being cleaned by officials.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.
The Source: Houston Transtar