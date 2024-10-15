Traffic Alert: 2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Eastex Freeway at Greens; all mainlanes closed

Traffic is being diverted on Eastex Freeway Southbound at Greens Road following a deadly vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are very limited, but officials said the crash involved two vehicles, a truck and a car.

Officials said at least one of the vehicles was on fire. It's unclear which vehicle was on fire.

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is responding to the crash.

All mainlines are shut down due to the crash.

