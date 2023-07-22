'Trae Day' Family Funday: Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosts family day, giveaways

July 22 was officially named "Trae Day" back in 2008 in honor of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and the rapper himself is celebrating with his annual school supply giveaway.

Trae Tha Truth is hosting a Family Funday for his holiday, "Trae Day", at Aveva Stadium at 12131 Kirby Drive from 3 to 8 p.m.

All families are invited to receive free school supplies and backpacks ahead of the school year's beginning. The event will have giveaways, games, rides, cars, a petting zoo, and more!

Kids can also beat the heat with the snow and snow slide for them to have fun sliding down.

Trae along with FatlipUSA will also be giving away free bikes to families.

This event will mark the 15th anniversary of Trae Day!