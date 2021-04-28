Trae tha Truth sets goal of 1,000 computer labs for Houston families in need

Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth has teamed up with the "Bridging the Digital Divide" nonprofit, setting a goal of installing computer centers in 1,000 apartment complexes throughout Houston for families in need of technology.

The new effort is coming at a time in the pandemic when more people are more reliant on computers, and low income families can’t always make ends meet to get the technology they need.

"You never know what child we may be raising by putting them in that computer center," said Trae. "They may be the next president."

The computer center at Wesley Square Apartments was opened in 2020 and equipped with WiFi and educational coursework. It’s one of 20 centers built so far by the nonprofit "Bridging the Digital Divide Houston."

"This has been a really big help towards all of the parents that are here that are concerned about their kids wanting to learn," said Ashley Thomas, a parent who lives in the complex.

Thomas says both she and her two kids welcomed the new computer lab when it opened during the pandemic.

"I actually come in here sometimes and do applications," said Thomas.

"When we put this lab in, we came and taught computer literacy to the kids for the after school programs," said Johnny Molock, IT director for Bridging the Digital Divide.

Molock says computer access is badly needed for countless kids across Houston, but not all apartment buildings are accepting of the free computer labs funded by big donors like AT&T.

"They really don’t want to go through the trouble of doing anything, so when you bring people in there who have influence, people are just not gonna say no to them," said Molock.

He says that’s why the new partnership with rapper Trae tha Truth is critical and will make an immense difference.

"Since Trae went live yesterday morning, I’ve had 20 people call me—mostly single mothers and stuff like that—who have kids in these apartment complexes saying can you come to my apartment complex?" said Molock. "Our kids need help."

Trae and Molock met while honoring George Floyd in his Cuney Homes neighborhood, and they have chosen that location as the next community to benefit with a new computer lab.

"Kids who don’t have the funds, don’t have the resources, that can’t get after school help or even get to the school other than by the school bus—they’ll have the option of doing it at their own apartments," said Trae. "We’re gonna provide it."

For more information on how to get a computer lab installed in your community, go to: http://www.bddhouston.org.