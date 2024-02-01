Tour de Houston 2024: Houston mayor announces plans for event

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced plans for 2024 Tour de Houston.

According to a release, long-time partner Apache Corporation will serve as the title sponsor for the event.

This year will be Apache's 12th as the title sponsor for the event that raises funds benefitting the city's RE-Plant Houston program, which is dedicated to reforesting Houston parks and greenspaces managed by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

"Apache Corporation has agreed to remain this year's title sponsor. The company has a track record of investing in the City of Houston through meaningful events and partnerships. Tour de Houston is a great program that brings Houstonians together and allows cyclists to ride through some of Houston's unique, historic, and diverse neighborhoods. What we can accomplish when everyone works together is incredible," Whitmire said in a news release.

"Apache is honored to partner with Mayor Whitmire and the City of Houston to support this annual tradition," said Apache CEO John J. Christmann IV in a news release. "We share his vision for the city and are pleased to sign on as the title sponsor for the Tour de Houston for another year. The tour is a great event, and we expect 2024 to be the best one yet. We look forward to seeing our fellow Houstonians and Apache team members participating in it as cyclists or volunteers."

Earlier this week, the Mayor's Office of Special Events (MOSE) cited a lack of funding for canceling the 2024 Tour de Houston without consulting Mayor Whitmire.

Once Whitmire became aware of the announcement, the mayor was disappointed but determined to find a new path forward, and he immediately began exploring options.

Tour de Houston consists of 20, 40, and 60-mile bike routes with participants cycling for fitness and fun.

"I invite the community to join us on this incredible journey through many of our neighborhoods. Let's make the 2024 Tour de Houston the best and biggest in the event's history," said Whitmire.