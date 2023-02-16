Recent research data shows the highest-earning state officials in U.S. states aren't politicians or lawyers. Nope. It's college head coaches.

According to Online Betting Guide (OLBG), the top 10 highest-paid state officials are all university head coaches for a sporting team.

Texas's highest-paid state official is ranked number eight, and it's none other than Texas A&M University's Jimbo Fisher, head football coach for the Aggies. Fisher reportedly makes $9 million a year.

The number one highest-paid U.S. state employee goes to Alabama's Nick Saban who reportedly earns $11,700,000 a year, OLBG reports.

OLBG says of the 50 U.S. states, 43 of them have their highest-paid officials in the sporting industry.

Of the seven states offering high salaries outside of sports, New York has the highest offered salary of more than $975,000, but the job title is not disclosed, according to OLBG. The other states listed are Alaska, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

You can view the full data research from OLBG here.