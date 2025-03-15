Expand / Collapse search
Toddler fatally struck by vehicle in Tomball; mother, boyfriend arrested, sheriff says

By
Updated  March 15, 2025 4:39pm CDT
Tomball
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The incident happened on Cook Road.
    • An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The toddler allegedly got out of a separate vehicle that her mother was sleeping in.
    • The mother's boyfriend was allegedly driving the vehicle that struck the toddler.
    • The mother was arrested and is being charged.
    • The boyfriend was arrested for open warrants and will be tested for possible impairment.

TOMBALL - A mother has been arrested for alleged child endangerment after her toddler was fatally struck by a vehicle in the Tomball area.

Cook Road incident

What we know:

The incident happened on Cook Road, near Highway 99 and Mueschke Road.

According to the Harris County sheriff, an 18-month-old girl was originally in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. Her mother was allegedly asleep in the vehicle.

Officials say the toddler got herself out of the vehicle and was standing outside of it when she was struck by another vehicle that was pulling into the driveway. According to the sheriff, the mother's boyfriend was driving the vehicle that struck her baby.

The mother's boyfriend has been arrested for open felony warrants, and he will be checked for possible impairment.

The toddler's mother has been arrested and will be charged with child endangerment, according to Sheriff Gonzalez. He says there was a delay in calling 911 for help.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified.

The Source: X post from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

