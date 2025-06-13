Wanted man accused of exposing himself outside Target in Tomball

The Brief A man is accused of exposing himself to some girls outside the Target in Tomball. Police say they have dashcam photos of the man and are searching for him. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the man.



Tomball police are searching for a man accused of fully exposing himself to some girls outside a Target.

Wanted Tomball Target susppect

What we know:

Police said a man exposed himself to two girls and a woman in the Target parking lot on Thursday around 5:30 PM.

Police say the man was driving a white pick-up truck and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police say they have dashcam photos of the man, and they're working with Target in this case.

It's not believed the man went inside the store.

What we don't know:

Police do not have the suspect's identity. No other information is available at this time.

Shoppers react

What they're saying:

"I’m really shocked. I’m here all the time with my kids. I don’t know what I would do if that happened to me," said Yasedy Rivera.

Some shoppers say they hope he's caught

"There should be no problem for a daughter or son walking to a Target without being exposed to something like that," said Alan Morrow.

Call police

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective O'Malley at 281-290-1350 or at jomalley@tomballtx.gov.