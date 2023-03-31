article

The Tomball Police Department needs your help locating a woman who assaulted a McDonald's employee and allegedly stole a snack on top it.

According to police, the woman arrived at the McDonald's, located at 1406 W. Main Street and began arguing with the employees in the drive-thru.

That's when the woman proceeded into the front lobby, threw an alcoholic beverage and struck an employee.

After that, police said she walked behind the counter and stole a six-piece McNugget and a cheeseburger.

If you know who this woman is, contact Detective A. Defilippis at (281) 290-1386.