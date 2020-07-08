Tomball police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

article

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Tomball.

Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 28000 block of Tomball Parkway.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound struck the pedestrian in the roadway and then fled the scene.

The man did not survive his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved likely has heavy damage.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

