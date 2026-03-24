Tomball shelter-in-place lifted after 'major gas leak'

The Brief A gas line was struck along Shaw Road, causing a gas leak. A shelter-in-place has since been lifted for nearby residents. "Secure mode" has ended for four nearby schools.



A shelter-in-place has ended in Tomball following a "major gas leak" that was reported earlier Tuesday.

Tomball gas leak: Shelter-in-place over

(Photo credit: Tomball Professional Firefighters Association)

What they're saying:

Tomball firefighters and CenterPoint Energy were called to Shaw Road and Northpointe Boulevard for a "major gas leak."

Tomball Police said a main gas line was struck in the area, causing the leak.

Authorities were asking people near the leak to shelter in place. Police updated their Facebook post at about 2:45 p.m. saying the notice had been lifted.

The Firefighter Association confirmed that the leak has been addressed and crews have cleared the scene.

Tomball ISD confirms four nearby schools are no longer in secure mode:

Tomball Memorial High School

Wildwood Elementary School

Canyon Pointe Elementary School

Oakcrest Intermediate School