‘To my forever Valentine, I love you so much’: Vanessa Bryant posts emotional tribute to Kobe

Vanessa Bryant posted a somber and loving Valentine’s Day message to her late husband Kobe Bryant on social media.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies,” Bryant wrote on Instagram. “With all my love, your boo-boo.”

Accompanying the the message was a photo of the couple embracing. The post also featured audio from Lauryn Hill’s “Tell Him” as the following song lyrics appeared onscreen:

Make me unselfish with bein’ blind

Though I may suffer, I’ll envy it not

And endure what comes, ‘cause he’s all that I got, and tell him

Tell him I need him

Tell him I love him

As of Friday, Bryant’s post has garnered over 4 million views on Instagram and has evoked a passionate response from notable figures like Gabrielle Union, Uzo Aduba and Khloe Kardashian.

“Sending you all of the love. All of it,” Aduba wrote.

“I love you V! Your love will last forever and always,” wrote Kardashian.

A few days prior to her Valentine’s Day post, Bryant also shared a sorrowful message on Instagram where she spoke openly about the loss of her husband and daughter Gianna.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” Bryant wrote.

Kobe and Gigi were among the nine individuals killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 27. A memorial service for both is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

