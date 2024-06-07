Here's what annoys people most about tipping, according to new survey

Tipping in the U.S. has become somewhat of a hot-button issue in recent years, as many Americans believe the common practice has "gotten out of control," according to the results of a new survey.

The personal finance website Bankrate this week released its findings from a survey of 2,445 U.S. adults last month.

As the scope of expected tipping widens, so have negative opinions on the subject among consumers.

Pre-entered tip screens are ‘pushing people’s buttons’

Bankrate’s survey found that 34% of Americans are annoyed about the pre-entered tip screens, or the screens which show customers different buttons of suggested tip amounts when they pay at coffee shops, food trucks and elsewhere.

The survey also found that 25% tend to tip less or not at all when presented with a pre-entered tip screen, while 14% said they tend to tip more.

Nearly 3 in 5 U.S. adults have a negative feeling about tipping overall, according to the survey.

This includes people who are annoyed about the pre-entered tip screens, those who feel businesses should pay employees better, and those who say they'd be willing to pay higher prices to be done with tipping.

Tipping varies by age, sex

When it comes to different age groups, the survey found that 45% of Gen Zers, 51% of millennials, 62% of Gen Xers and 72% of boomers have at least one negative view toward tipping.

But baby boomers are the most likely (86%) to always tip at sit-down restaurants, compared to only 35% of Gen Zers, 56% of millennials, and 78% of Gen Xers, according to the survey.

Bankrate also found notable differences between women and men. Women are generally more likely to always tip compared to men overall, Bankrate said.

Additionally, 71% of women and 63% of men who go to sit-down restaurants always tip.

"When I’m in a restaurant and I’m getting table service, I’m always tipping 20 percent and above. It was my lifeline for so many years," Jilian Locricchio, a millennial and former server, told Bankrate. "I think it’s so important because the restaurant industry is kind of broken, the way they pay people."

