4 masked men accused of assaulting elderly man during Spring home invasion

The Brief An adult male and three juvenile males have been detained for their alleged role in the home invasion and assault of an elderly man. The four suspects forced their way inside through a back window, officials say.



Four people have been detained after a home invasion in Spring left an elderly man hospitalized, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Elderly man injured in home invasion

What we know:

Deputy Barnel was called to a home on Timbernook Court along Metzler Creek Drive due to reports of a violent home intrusion.

Four males, one adult and three juveniles, had allegedly forced their way into an elderly man's home through a back window and assaulted him, officials say. The victim had lacerations on his head and arms.

Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman’s Office

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, reports say.

All four suspects were detained.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the alleged suspects have not been released.

It is unclear if the suspects knew this man or not.

Authorities have not reported what condition the elderly man was left in.