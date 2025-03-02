West Harris County shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY - A man has died after he was shot in his vehicle in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Timber Creek shooting
What we know:
Deputies were called to an apartment complex at 5635 Timber Creek Place Drive.
According to the sheriff, the man was shot while he was in his vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified at this time, and no suspects have been named.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: X post from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez