Houston Dynamo welcomes Tim Howard to ownership group

U.S. Men’s National Team legend Tim Howard has joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club as a minority investor, as announced by the club’s Majority Owner and Chairman, Ted Segal.

Howard, a recent National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, played as a goalkeeper for nearly two decades at both club and national levels and currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ English Premier League coverage. Howard was also part of the group that established Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2018 and served as its sporting director for five years.

"We are proud to welcome Tim Howard to our ownership group at the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo," said Segal. "His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization. Moreover, Tim’s commitment to using his unique platform to positively impact communities in need aligns with the values of our organization."

During his successful career, Howard represented the U.S. Men’s National Team from 2002 to 2017, winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2007 and 2017 and making eight appearances in the FIFA World Cup. He earned 121 caps for the national team and was voted Concacaf Goalkeeper of the Year three times from 2013-2015. In the English Premier League, Howard played for Manchester United and Everton over 13 seasons.

Howard shared his excitement about the new role, saying, "As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group. This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home."

Houston Dynamo Football Club ownership also includes basketball superstar James Harden and Lyle Ayes, the founder and CEO of Verance Capital, who serves as HDFC Vice Chairman.