Tidwell crash: Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into light pole

The Brief A man was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle and being ejected, according to police. The pick-up truck he was driving reportedly crashed into a light pole on West Tidwell Road. It is unclear what could have caused the crash.



Houston police rushed a man to the hospital after he was reportedly ejected from his vehicle after a crash in north Houston early Thursday morning.

Driver ejected from truck

What we know:

According to reports, a pick-up truck crashed into a light pole on West Tidwell Road.

The driver is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle after being found by paramedics 10 to 15 feet away from the truck crash.

He was rushed to the hospital, according to officials.

No other information has been made available.

What we don't know:

The man's condition has not been reported and he has not been identified.

It is unclear what could have caused the crash.