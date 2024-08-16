Houston fire: Tia Pancha flea market up in smoke on Airline Drive

A flea market in north Houston caught fire sending clouds of smoke into the air on Friday morning.

According to Houston authorities, firefighters were called to a commercial fire around 9:13 a.m. at the Tia Pancha Flea Market located at 10720 Airline Drive.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The fire was isolated to one building, officials say. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries while a bystander was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Airline Drive is expected to be closed for the next four to five hours. Traffic on the north end of Airline is being diverted down Hollyvale and the south end is being diverted down Aldine Mail Route.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It has not been determined how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.