Houston crime: 3 teenage girls accused of trying to kill their mother because she turned off wi-fi

By
Published  March 24, 2025 7:18pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Three teenage girls are accused of trying to stab their mother because she turned off the wi-fi.
    • It happened Sunday night on Barkers Crossing Avenue in northwest Harris County.
    • The ages of the suspects are 14, 15, and 16-years-old.

HOUSTON - Three teenage girls are in custody after authorities said they planned to kill their own mother for turning off the wi-fi. It happened Sunday night on Barkers Crossing Avenue in northwest Harris County. 

What we know:

On Sunday, Harris County deputies and detectives responded to an incident in the Barkers Crossing neighborhood. Police found a woman who had been assaulted by her three teenage daughters. The teens ages were 14, 15, and 16-years-old. 

The sheriff's office said the siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to try to kill their mother because she turned off the wi-fi. Officials said the teens all grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her. The mother was struck by a brick. In the process, the grandmother was knocked over while trying to protect the mother. 

No serious injuries were sustained by either adult. 

What they're saying:

Nearby neighbors tell FOX 26 the family has a history of disturbances and police calls to their home. 

"They’re known for that in this neighborhood. There’s always cops around that house," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. 

"I think that’s so crazy. I mean it just tells how unstable that family is, and it’s very sad for them," said the neighbor. 

The three teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. 

