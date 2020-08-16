Three people shot at popular sand bar beach area in Liberty Co., suspect sought

article

Three people are recovering after being shot on Saturday night in Liberty County.



The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at a popular bar beach area off of County Road 644 on the Trinity River in south Liberty County.



According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Lead Investigator Shandalynn Rhame, Melissa West, 41, Michael West, 43, and Coy Cannon, 27, were gathered on the sand bar area when they heard someone in the darkness on what sounded like an ATV fire a shotgun in their immediate area.



Rhame said fearing they might be hit, the three began calling out to the person to not shoot in their direction because they were on the beach.



That’s when, according to Rhame, that a second shotgun blast was heard and all three victims were hit with pellets. Melissa was shot in the stomach, Michael was shot in the hip and Cannon was hit in an eye.



Authorities said all three victims were taken to the hospital with what is thought to be non-life-threatening shotgun wounds.

Captain Ken DeFoor, Public Information Officer for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said, that due to the darkness they were unable to give deputies a description of the shooting suspect.



Authorities are asking anyone with any information that will lead to the person or persons responsible for this shooting to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and provide a tip. The identity of callers providing a tip to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.