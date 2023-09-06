Three-legged bear raids refrigerator for alcoholic seltzer

A 13-year-old boy's day home alone took an unexpected turn when he received an unexpected visit from a bear.

The community in Lake Mary, just north of Orlando, named this unique bear Tripod because of its three legs.

The boy, peeking through a window, watched as Tripod made his way from the driveway to their screened-in porch.

Inside the porch, Tripod's curiosity led him to the family's refrigerator, which he managed to open. The boy observed Tripod helping himself to three White Claws.

After satisfying his thirst, Tripod walked away, leaving the porch just as he had entered.