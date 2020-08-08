Three families displaced following overnight fire at West Houston apartment complex

Four units were damaged following an overnight fire at a West Houston apartment complex.



Fire officials said they were called out to the Ashford Willow Falls Apartments, located at 10100 block of Westpark Drive, just after midnight Saturday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said the first engine was on an EMS call so it took eight minutes to get on scene.



Firefighters said upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor, extending to exposure apartments and lapping up to the roof.



During their offensive attack, firefighters had to tank water from two engines as two hydrants were dead.



Firefighters said it took them eight minutes to extinguish the flames.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



In all, four units were damaged, one with heavy fire damage, two adjacent units with smoke damage and the unit below where the fire occurred suffered significant water damage. Three families were displaced and the Red Cross was requested.



Authorities said one firefighter was also taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.