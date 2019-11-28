Thousands in need get a hot Thanksgiving meal at ‘Super Feast’

Hundreds of Houstonians were able to get a hot meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

It was the 41st year of the Super Feast where thousands are involved, but this year organizers say they had some trouble getting this event off the ground.

Only a few weeks ago, organizers with City Works tells FOX 26 they were scrambling to put on the event being down $50,000 dollars and down pounds of food.

We did suffer some of the effects of tropical storm Imelda, says Nicole Lopez, with City Works.

Despite the setbacks, the feast came together and Houstonians in need were able to get a hot meal for thanksgiving and a place to meet new friends.

The Super Feast is a standing tradition for the past 41 years and is one of the largest Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

“Today and really every day, it’s about family and friend”, says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “It make you feel good and quite frankly and that is literally who we are as Houstonians.”