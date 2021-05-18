‘This sucker’s quick’: Biden test drives electric Ford F-150 pickup truck

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:36 PM CDT until WED 2:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
16
Tornado Warning
from TUE 9:44 PM CDT until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:51 PM CDT until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:52 PM CDT until TUE 10:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:44 PM CDT until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Wharton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:25 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 9:43 PM CDT until WED 12:45 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:21 PM CDT until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:25 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:40 PM CDT until TUE 10:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Grimes County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:28 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:08 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

‘This sucker’s quick’: Biden test drives electric Ford F-150 pickup truck

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

President Joe Biden takes new all-electric Ford pickup truck for a test drive

The president, a car enthusiast, took Ford's new all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck called the Lightning for a quick test drive.

DEARBORN, Mich. - President Joe Biden took time from his visit to a local Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday to take an unreleased electric vehicle for a spin on the company’s test track. 

The visit was part of Biden’s efforts to spotlight his big infrastructure plans and build Republican support for his $2.3 trillion package while making the case that his plans could help steer the country toward a bright electric-car future.

During his tour of the facilities, the president, a car enthusiast, took a truck for a quick test drive. 

Footage showed him behind the wheel of Ford’s newest all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck called the Lightning.

"This sucker’s quick," Biden exclaimed as he drove up to reporters and photographers.

Asked if he would purchase a model, Biden said he would. "I don’t know if anybody has a stopwatch but I think we’re going about 0-60 in about 4.3," Biden said in amazement. 

Despite Biden’s excitement, a major hurdle in his vision for a zero-emission future is the lack of stations where people can plug in and juice up their engines.

To that end, Biden has proposed $174 billion for electric vehicles. That money includes rebates and incentives for consumer purchases, along with money to build 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

The White House says the U.S. has just a fraction, about one-third, of the electric vehicle market share that China has, and far fewer public charging points — and needs to catch up before it can take the lead.

At Ford, its F-Series pickups — including heavy-duty versions — have been the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. for 39 straight years. Last year, the company sold more than 787,000 of the trucks, even though it had to close factories for eight weeks at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The F-150 Lightning electric truck, due in showrooms in the middle of next year. Through April of this year, automakers have sold only 107,624 fully electric vehicles in the U.S.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed. 
 