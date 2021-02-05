Third Ward residents upset after being given 15-day eviction notice

Long-time tenants of Barbee Street Apartments in the Third Ward are now being pushed out after originally only given a 15-day notice.

"They gave us like 15 days to just pack up and move," said John McClenon, who’s lived at the apartments for 20 years.

"That wasn’t right though, the way he did the people living over here and we paying our rent," said Cheryle Woods.

John McClenon told FOX 26 that right now he can only find part-time work and unemployment checks are helping him through because of the pandemic.

"I don’t know nothing but work, I’ve always had a full-time job," said McClenon.

McClenon says he is now having issue finding new place to call home for him and his two kids.

"A lot of places I apply for are not accepting unemployment, because they don’t know how long that’s going to last and it’s not guaranteed," said McClenon.

Cheryle Woods, who was born and raised in the Third Ward, and also a resident of the Barbee Street Apartments for 20 years, says the place has been left to fall apart.

FOX 26 reached out the management company, Eastwood Management Co., ultimately saying they had they had "no comment."

We also spoke to the new owner- Rocket House Buyers- who’s in the process of purchasing the property.

He tells FOX 26, "The reality of that property, Is it has issues." He goes on to say the only way to fix it is to have a "complete renovation."

They also mention the company is working with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church to help find new accommodations.

Since the eviction notice was given, the new owner has extended to the 25th.

