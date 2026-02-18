Third Ward residents push back against proposed gas station, convenience store

The Brief Third Ward residents and civic leaders are opposing a proposed gas station and convenience store, saying the area is already saturated with similar businesses and does not need another one. Community members and elected officials, including State Rep. Jolanda Jones and Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, raised concerns about environmental risks, crime, infrastructure strain and the public notice process. A town hall meeting is scheduled Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church as neighbors organize efforts to stop the development.



Residents in Houston’s Third Ward are pushing back against a proposed gas station and convenience store, saying the development would bring more crime, environmental risks and unwanted traffic to a historic neighborhood.

The project, which neighbors refer to as a "STO," has sparked outrage among homeowners and civic leaders in the Riverside Terrace community. Many say they only recently learned about the proposal and are now mobilizing to stop it from moving forward.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where residents plan to organize opposition to the project.

State Representative Jolanda Jones responds

State Rep. Jolanda Jones of District 147, said her office learned about the proposed development last week and quickly began coordinating with city leaders.

She said she contacted the mayor’s office, members of Houston City Council and the city’s planning committee to get some answers, and she started to develop an action plan.

"We have worked hard to make this neighborhood where people want to be," Jones said.

She also questioned whether the project would be treated differently in more affluent areas of Houston.

"Take this STO and put it in River Oaks and look and see how the city protects River Oaks from stuff like this," she said.

Jones raised concerns about the public notice process, saying a required sign announcing the proposed property change was removed.

"They had their notice up," she said. "By Saturday morning they had taken their little sign down … they are supposed to have it up continuously."

Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz raises concerns

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represents District D, said she has also contacted the mayor regarding the development.

"We have some environmental issues that we are very concerned about, and we also don’t see the need for a gas station when there are two right down the street," Evans-Shabazz said.

She noted that she reached out to the mayor of Houston, who responded that he would consult with the planning commission to better understand the situation. Evans-Shabazz also expressed concerns about potential crime and loitering.

"You have a funeral home across the street, you have a strip center — but certainly my concern is attracting crime and homeless and people who tend to come and stay around these establishments," she said.

She urged property owners considering selling to work with her office and neighbors to better understand who may be purchasing land in the area.

Civic leaders: Protecting the community’s legacy

Riverside Terrace Civic Club President Sharon Evans Brooks, who represents more than 1,000 households, said residents are worried about long-term impacts.

"Developers who do not care about our legacy only seek to build businesses to erect money, step away, leaving owners to hold the bag for vagrancy, drug sales, prostitution, noise, trash and God knows what," Brooks said. "This isn’t what I’ve heard — this is what I’ve seen. It’s what I’ve witnessed."

Tamrao Bell, president of the MacGregor Super Neighborhood and former chair of the Super Neighborhood Alliance, called the proposal irresponsible, citing concerns about aging infrastructure.

"The amount of depth that you have to put a tank in the ground with gas, with this aged infrastructure that is here — who is to say you won’t take out the whole neighborhood?" Bell said.

Homeowners speak out

Julia Saunders, who lives directly behind the proposed site, said she fears the development would worsen existing problems.

"The property behind us is an eyesore. We’ve had issues with vagrants being there. We’ve had to call the police for various reasons. There is trash build-up behind it," Saunders said.

Her husband, Nick, emphasized he and his wife are not opposed to development, but want it to be responsible.

"We are for development, but for responsible development," he said.

Julia said the community is striving for the same level of investment and protection seen in neighborhoods like River Oaks, Memorial and Bellaire.

"Work with us," Julias said.

"We want to see it developed into something more than what it is now," said Nick.

Law enforcement: Area already saturated

Constable James "Smokie" Phillips of Precinct 7 said deputies are already frequently responding to calls in the area.

"Every weekend we are most likely on this street enforcing crime, trying to get these guys to move off the parking lot," Phillips said, referring to gas stations down the street on Southmore.

He noted there are already multiple convenience stores and gas stations nearby, including two across the freeway — an Exxon and a Valero — and two more on the same corner.

With the town hall approaching, residents say they hope city leaders will halt the project before it advances any further.

For now, neighbors remain united in their message: they want development that strengthens the Third Ward — not one they believe could set it back.

What's next:

We did reach out to the City Planning Committee, and they did not reply at the time the story aired, but they did reply to the email.

We also were able to get in touch with investors who gave us the number of the property owner. However, we were not able to get in contact with them either.