HFD: Third Ward fire possibly caused by squatters

The Brief The Houston Fire Department battled a blaze early Sunday morning at a 3rd Ward apartment complex currently under construction. Firefighters faced access challenges due to construction obstacles before reaching the fire on McGowen Street, which investigators believe was started by squatters. No injuries were reported in the incident, and officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the flames.



Firefighters battled a suspicious blaze at a 3rd Ward apartment complex under construction early Sunday morning.

Third Ward construction fire

What they're saying:

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. Sunday on McGowen and Napoleon Streets, where they found flames coming from a vacant unit.

Crews faced some challenges gaining access to the building due to the ongoing construction and perimeter obstacles, but were eventually able to tend to the fire.

According to HFD investigators, it is believed that squatters had been staying inside the vacant apartment where the fire originated.

No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.