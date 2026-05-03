HFD: Third Ward fire possibly caused by squatters
HOUSTON - Firefighters battled a suspicious blaze at a 3rd Ward apartment complex under construction early Sunday morning.
Third Ward construction fire
What they're saying:
The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. Sunday on McGowen and Napoleon Streets, where they found flames coming from a vacant unit.
Crews faced some challenges gaining access to the building due to the ongoing construction and perimeter obstacles, but were eventually able to tend to the fire.
According to HFD investigators, it is believed that squatters had been staying inside the vacant apartment where the fire originated.
No injuries have been reported.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Houston Fire Department.