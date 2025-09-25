Houston-area festivals happening this weekend

If you're looking to enjoy the first weekend of fall (even in Houston's "fall" weather), here are a few festivals you can enjoy for the rest of this month!

Houston events: Festivals this weekend

Friday, Sept. 26–Saturday, Sept. 27

Are you all about that SHRIMP life? Boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, shrimp creole, lemon pepper shrimp, coconut shrimp…etc. Perfect.

Head to the island of Galveston where the annual shrimp party begins on Friday with plenty of events that include a shrimp gumbo cook-off and a boat show.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Yes, a Bat Fest! Don't get creeped out. Educate yourself on the bat species while enjoying crafts and bat-themed activities for everyone. Food trucks will be onsite.

2025 Houston AfriFest at Houston Christian University — FREE

Celebrate the African culture with music, delicious food from the continent, art, and fashion. There will also be a children's safari to enjoy!

Sunday, Sept. 28

Tejano Music Festival at Traders Village — FREE

Long live Tejano music! Enjoy a day of live Tejano music that is sure to have you dancing while you shop and eat.

Parking is only $5 to enjoy artists such as Leslie Lugo, Sandy G y Los Gavilanes de la Cumbia

Experience the depth and beauty of Slavic heritage with authentic performances and artistic expresssions.

Admission is just $5. Ages 12 and under are free!