The spooky season spirit is still going strong, with many haunted and thrilling events going on this weekend! You can enjoy a chilling symphony performance, head to a haunted trail, or watch daring monster trucks perform heart-pounding stunts.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Hocus Pocus POPS

The Houston Symphony is putting on a spooky and chilling performance at Hocus Pocus POPS! Guests can listen to terrifying tunes and watch the Goblin Parade stroll by in creepy costumes. You're encouraged to dress up and there could be a chance you get to walk on the stage during the concert.

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Click here for more information.

Houston Astros Watch Party

Watch Game 5 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on the big screen while the team is on the road in Arlington at Globe Life Field and enjoy some fun around the ballpark.

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., first pitch - 4:07 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Vouchers for the watch party are $2.

Click here for more information.

Monster Jam

People gesture as Monster Truck Max-D flips during the Monster Jam show at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. - The event was part of the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series, a competition held in the United States and Can Expand

Enjoy an exciting weekend surrounded by monster trucks, racing, massive stunts, and more! Monster Jam is back in Houston with some of the world’s best drivers bringing their trucks to NRG Stadium. Ahead of the main event you can even attend the Pit Party where you can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crew, and snap some pictures! It’s an experience sure to leave you on the edge of your seat from the excitement.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park, Houston TX 77054

Cost: Starting at $20

Click here for more information.

SEE MORE THINGS TO DO IN THE HOUSTON AREA

Haunted Trails

It’s not Halloween if you don’t hit up a haunted location, and the Haunted Trails provides just that - sorta! Take a trip outside and down a path in the woods full of monsters and terrifying creatures of the night. Try not to stray off the path…it’s freaky out there.

When: Sept. 30 to Nov. 4, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Click here for more information.

Tacolandia

Who doesn’t love a good taco? Houston’s Tacolandia returns to Buffalo Bayou with unlimited tacos sampled from the best taquerias in the city. There’ll also be music, beer, and cocktails! It's the perfect Saturday event!

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: General admission advanced - $35

Click here for more information

Halloween in the Hanger

Have some fun with your kids and take them trick-or-treating around an airplane hangar! The Lone Star Flight Museum is opening its gates for kids 12 and under to not only get in free with a costume but also a chance to score some candy while they’re learning about various aircraft. The museum will also host a scavenger hunt where you could win a prize along with a drawing for a free family membership.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034

Cost: $15 for adults, Kids 12 & under in costume free

Click here for more information.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Houston Filipino Street Festival

Celebrate and learn more about Filipino culture at the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival! The event will have food from different vendors, music, dancing, live performances, and more for everyone to enjoy. The theme for this year’s festival is "A Tour of the Phillippines".

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 to 7 p.m.

Where: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498)

Cost: $17 presale, $20 at the event; Kids 7 and under are free

Click here for more information.

Houston Halloween Bar Crawl

Have a drink while enjoying the spirit of spooky season with Houston’s Haunted Bar Crawl! Throw on your most creative or scary Halloween costume and enjoy drink specials from different bars. You may even win a prize for the costume contest. There will be bar crawls Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, and Halloween Day. Those who attend get three to four drinks with the multi-day pass, half-off drinks, and discounts on select foods.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Where: Check-in at The Dogwood

Cost: Early bird ticket - $11.99, Four-day pass to all the bar crawls - $14.99