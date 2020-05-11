The Salvation Army steps up services to meet high demands during COVID-19 pandemic

One group on the frontlines of helping people through this economic crisis is The Salvation Army in Texas.

The national organization marks 74 years of service this week. They say they have stepped up services to meet the dramatic demand for food and shelter.

The Salvation Army of Texas says it has offered shelter to more than 63,000 people and handed out nearly 600,000 meals, drinks and snacks since the crisis began. But they want you to know they also provide some counseling and emotional support to those in need.

"Many of them, when they come to the Salvation Army, it's on the worst day of their lives," said Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Texas.

The Salvation Army says they hear your calls for help.

"It has increased dramatically," said Raymer.

He says their 38 shelters in Texas are now operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the group has dramatically increased food assistance.

"Food boxes, not only to senior centers that are being delivered directly but also some drive-thrus that are taking place throughout Houston that are sponsored and supported by The Salvation Army, as well as our mobile feeding kitchen program," said Raymer.

The organization offers a hotline for help, for emotional support, or even for prayer.

"First and foremost, don't deal with this alone. Find some help. The Salvation Army does offer that," he said.

They hope those who can donate their money or time will. They couldn't do this without donations, volunteers and staff.

"Volunteers and staff who certainly have risen to the occasion and taking personal risks to themselves as well, to provide for the need, particularly to those that are homeless," said Raymer.

While a Christian organization, the Salvation Army says its ready to help anyone in need of hope.

"We're very proud of that. And excited to offer hope beyond a sofa, beyond a hot meal," he said.

You can reach out to the Salvation Army through www.salvationarmyhouston.org or call their helpline at (844) 458-4673 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

Donations can be made by calling (800) SAL-ARMY or through www.give.salvationarmytexas.org. They say you can request your donation be directed to the same zip code where you live.