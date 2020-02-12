‘The Masked Singer’ is going on tour, and may be coming to a city near you

Americans will finally have the opportunity to see their favorite costumed characters in real life on the national “The Masked Singer” tour, FOX announced.

Kicking off in Detroit on May 28, the tour hits up several major cities across the country until its closing on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles, where characters will perform some of their favorites from the competition series.

But no show will be entirely the same: each will be hosted by two celebrity guests hosts, with another beloved local celeb being “unmasked” at the end of each performance.

Fans should visit www.themaskedsingertour.com to find out the full tour schedule and ticket information. Watch “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FOX.



