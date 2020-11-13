The Light Park Drive-thru Christmas Experience at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

From the moment you enter The Light Park at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, you are transformed into a holiday Christmas experience, all from the comfort of your car.



The Light Park is located in the parking lot adjacent to the park. In its first year, it was curated to keep you safe during the pandemic.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



You are only required to wear a mask when you check in from your vehicle at the entrance and you must remain in your car throughout your drive.



They are open nightly through January 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and admission is $35 per vehicle.

For more information, click here.