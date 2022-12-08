The Drop - New Music & Gift ideas December 1, 2022

Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend and great holiday gift ideas.

CD Box Sets...and more!

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream Soundtrack

David Bowie - Divine Symmetry Box Set

Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary

Beach Boys - Sail on Sailor Box Set



LP REISSUES

Queen

2 Pac - (Makavelli and All Eyez On Me)

Prodigy - Fat of the Land

Rolling Stones - Aftermath & Between the Buttons

Daft Punk - Homework (Remixes)



JAZZ REISSUES

Kenny Burrell - Kenny Burrell [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]

Grant Green - Feelin' The Spirit [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]

Big John Patton - Baby

Bill Evans - At Town Hall

Andrew Hill - Point of Departure

Grachan Moncur III



RSD ESSENTIALS

Lovage - Instrumental versions

Johnny Adams - South Side of Soul Street

T Bone Walker - Stormy Monday Blues

Joni Mitchell - Blue

Zombies - Odyssey and Oracle

Lou Reed - Transformer

Christine McVie R.I.P.