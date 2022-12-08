The Drop - New Music & Gift ideas December 1, 2022
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend and great holiday gift ideas.
CD Box Sets...and more!
David Bowie - Moonage Daydream Soundtrack
David Bowie - Divine Symmetry Box Set
Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary
Beach Boys - Sail on Sailor Box Set
LP REISSUES
Queen
2 Pac - (Makavelli and All Eyez On Me)
Prodigy - Fat of the Land
Rolling Stones - Aftermath & Between the Buttons
Daft Punk - Homework (Remixes)
JAZZ REISSUES
Kenny Burrell - Kenny Burrell [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]
Grant Green - Feelin' The Spirit [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]
Big John Patton - Baby
Bill Evans - At Town Hall
Andrew Hill - Point of Departure
Grachan Moncur III
RSD ESSENTIALS
Lovage - Instrumental versions
Johnny Adams - South Side of Soul Street
T Bone Walker - Stormy Monday Blues
Joni Mitchell - Blue
Zombies - Odyssey and Oracle
Lou Reed - Transformer
Christine McVie R.I.P.