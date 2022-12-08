Expand / Collapse search

The Drop - New Music & Gift ideas December 1, 2022

By
Published 
Updated 12:56PM
The Drop
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend and great holiday gift ideas.

The Drop. December 1, 2022

Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Records with a great list of Reissues and CD Box sets along with some Record Store Day essentials that are available

CD Box Sets...and more!
David Bowie - Moonage Daydream Soundtrack 
David Bowie - Divine Symmetry Box Set 
Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary
Beach Boys - Sail on Sailor Box Set 

LP REISSUES
Queen 
2 Pac - (Makavelli and All Eyez On Me)
Prodigy - Fat of the Land 
Rolling Stones - Aftermath & Between the Buttons

Daft Punk - Homework (Remixes)

JAZZ REISSUES
Kenny Burrell - Kenny Burrell [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]
Grant Green - Feelin' The Spirit [Blue Note Tone Poet Series]
Big John Patton - Baby 
Bill Evans - At Town Hall
Andrew Hill - Point of Departure
Grachan Moncur III

RSD ESSENTIALS
Lovage - Instrumental versions
Johnny Adams - South Side of Soul Street
T Bone Walker - Stormy Monday Blues

Joni Mitchell - Blue
Zombies - Odyssey and Oracle 
Lou Reed - Transformer

Christine McVie  R.I.P.