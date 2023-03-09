The Drop: New music from viral TikTok sensation Kali Uchis

This week on The Drop we dive into new music from Kali Uchis who went from viral TikTok sensation to a rising pop star on the charts.

Also this week, the latest offering from Black Belt Eagle Scout "The Water, The Sky" could become a modern shoe-gaze classic.

MORE FROM THE DROP

Holly Humberstone's new album "Can You Afford To Lose Me" is also on the show and is a beautiful collection of songs that border on the somber and the sublime.

Last but not least, we will talk about some local and national live music including The Cure announcing 50 North American tour dates.



