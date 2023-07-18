Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
3
Heat Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 8:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County

The Defender Network Top 3: CLASS bookstore hosts 'Conversation with Dr. Daniel Black,' and more

By
Published 
The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways
FOX 26 Houston

The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways

FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Friday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Anthony Antoine sat down with the Defender Network’s Associate Editor, Aswad Walker, to talk briefly about the partnership and its value to the community.

MORE OF THE DEFENDER NETWORK'S TOP 3 TAKEAWAYS

Each week we will share some of the stories the Defender team is spending time digging into and break them down into the top 3 takeaways.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine: 