Thanksgiving dessert recipe: Taylor Swift's Chai Spice Sugar Cookies

The holiday season is upon us, and the FOX Family Feast continues with a delicious recipe for Taylor Swift's favorite holiday cookie recipe.

If you, like millions of others, were on your computer for hours trying to buy tickets to the Eras Tour, you deserve a treat for your dedication!

Mike Iscovitz shares the recipe for Taylor's favorite cookies during the holidays: Chai Spice Sugar Cookies.

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for sugaring tops

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 chai tea bag

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze Ingredients

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons milk or eggnog

MAKE THE COOKIES

In a bowl, cream the butter until it's fluffy. Then mix in the oil until the butter and oil come together. Mix in the sugar, powdered sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. Cut open the chair tea bag and mix the dry leaves into the batter. Mix in the flour, baking soda, and salt until the dough begins to come together. It will be soft. Put the bowl of dough into the fridge to chill for at least an hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees before removing the dough. Take tablespoon-sized scoops of the dough and roll them into a ball. Flatten them just slightly and place them on a greased or lined baking sheet with space in between each one. Sprinkle sugar on top/ Bake the cookies for 8-12 minutes until the edges are lightly golden brown. Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool for 15 minutes.

MAKE THE GLAZE

Whisk the powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and milk together in a bowl. Spoon the glaze on top of the cooled cookie and let it set for 10 minutes.

Now enjoy your cookies! And be sure to bake ahead of the Eras Tour to enjoy as you prepare for the concert.