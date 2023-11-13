Thanksgiving is around the corner.

We're thankful turkey prices are down this year, but the U.S. Farm Bureau says inflation is still driving up the overall cost of the holiday meal by 2.4% this year. That's on top of a 15% increase last year.

So we've gathered a cornucopia of deals to help you save.

One of the lowest-priced deals is Target's, offering a Thanksgiving dinner for four people for under $25.

It includes a 10-pound frozen, Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey, russet potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and turkey gravy.

Walmart says it's removing inflation from Thanksgiving meals, offering meal baskets at 2021 prices. One with ingredients to cook, one that's ready-to-bake, both for eight people for about 70 dollars, including turkey for under a dollar a pound.

The shopping app Ibotta is again offering 100% cash back on a turkey, gravy, corn muffin mix, and more, while supplies last. Signing up for the app is free. Then you add the Thanksgiving offers it from stores like Kroger, Walmart, and others to your shopping list and submit your receipt.

The Food Industry Association's Leslie Sarasin says the key to saving is to make a list before you shop.

"Decide what the ingredients are that you're going to need, or the ready-made products that you're going to need to buy, and get those onto your shopping list," Sarasin said so that you won't pick up impulse buys.

Aldi posted a deal on Instagram and Facebook offering an eight-person meal for $63. Aldi also says it is cutting the price on more than 70 items by up to 50%, including gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.

Lidl says shoppers can buy the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal that feeds 10 people for under $30. That includes a frozen turkey for 49 cents a pound through its loyalty program, myLidl, pumpkin pie mix, two pie crusts, a gallon of milk, carrots, sweet potatoes, cranberries, and Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Sarasin says families can also find ways to save on prepared meals.

"Many stores have really done a great job of creating pre-cooked meals and pre-cooked side dishes and pre-cooked desserts and other treats that I'd love to be able to serve, but I don't necessarily have the time to cook myself," she said.

H-E-B says you can have a stress-free, mess-free Thanksgiving. Order a prepared meal ranging from $80 for four people to $150 for eight people, available for curbside pickup or home delivery. Plus, shoppers can save up to $20 on orders placed by November 17 using H-E-B digital coupons.