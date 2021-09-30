TEXSAR partners with Angel Flight to support Texas in emergencies

article

Two groups with a mission to assist Texas in times of need are joining forces to better serve the Lone Star State. Texas-based non-profits, Angel Flight South Central (AFSC) and Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) announced they have teamed up to support and serve the state of Texas during times of disaster and emergency.

The two organizations say they will be working together to strengthen response times for disaster support and search and rescue missions.

TEXSAR provides services to all 254 counties; however, TEXAR says due to the state's size Texas it takes time to allocate resources from one location to another. With this new partnership with Angel Flight, TEXSAR says it will be able to utilize Angel Flight’s ability to acquire aerial transport to move resources quickly and more efficiently when time is of the essence.

"Our pilots already donate their time and services to those seeking medical care, so providing resources that could potentially save a person’s life aligns perfectly with our mission," says AFSC Executive Director, Elizabeth Hancy.

The two organizations say they will be working together to strengthen response times for disaster support and search and rescue missions.

"It’s truly a symbiotic relationship and we are grateful for Angel Flight and their appreciation for the mission. The partnership between AFSC and TEXSAR supports our fellow Texans. We are all Texans Helping Texans." said Justin McInnis, President and CEO of TEXSAR.

Earlier this summer, TEXSAR was called to Big Bend National Park for the search of a missing hiker. With team members and K9s coming from as far as Houston and East Texas, Angel Flight was able

to get resources there in just hours.

Angel Flight says when someone’s life is on the line, every minute counts and they are there to help bring those lifesaving services.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter