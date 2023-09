What would you do if you won over $643,000? Well, one Texas woman is answering that question after she won big on a slot machine in Las Vegas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Brittany raked in $643,435 playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the A Gates at Harry Reid International Airport.

Congratulations Brittany!!