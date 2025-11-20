Texas woman pleads guilty after 78 lbs. of cocaine found during Texas traffic stop

article

A 48-year-old woman from Alamo, Texas pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine after she was stopped for speeding in South Texas and authorities found 29 bricks of the drug hidden in her SUV.

Marina Saenz entered the guilty plea following her arrest on June 11 in Live Oak County, located between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

78 pounds of cocaine found

The backstory:

According to court records, authorities stopped Saenz while she was driving a white BMW SUV for a speeding violation. A K-9 alerted law enforcement to the vehicle, and investigators subsequently discovered an aftermarket compartment in the rear hatch containing 35.5 kilograms (nearly 78 pounds) of cocaine.

Saenz admitted to investigators that she had picked up the cocaine in Mexico and brought it across the border through the Progreso Port of Entry. She also stated she planned to deliver the large drug shipment to North Carolina for $10,000. Additionally, Saenz admitted to having made previous trips involving similar large quantities of cocaine.

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos is scheduled to impose sentencing on Feb. 24, 2026. Saenz faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, as well as a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

Saenz has remained in custody since her arrest and will stay in custody pending her sentencing hearing.

The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith is prosecuting the case.