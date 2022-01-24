Texas woman charged for allegedly offering $500,000 for baby; she denies allegations to FOX 26

Disturbing allegations against a Texas woman who’s now facing a felony charge for allegedly offering to buy a baby for half a million dollars.

The incident reportedly happened in January inside a Walmart in Crockett, about two hours north of Houston.

Rebecca Taylor is accused of asking a mother of a 1-year-old boy in the store's checkout line if she could buy her son for $500,000.

According to the affidavit, the mother of the boy initially laughed off the comment. But she says Taylor continued following her into the parking lot, apparently enamored by the boy’s blond hair and blue eyes.

The mother added that Taylor initially offered $250,000.

FOX 26 caught the moment Taylor paid a visit to her Houston attorney on Monday. We asked her if the allegations were true.

"No, I did not. I walked in and tried to buy some potty pads for my micro Pomeranian and I walked out and somehow this happened," said Taylor. "1000% not true."

Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, is accused of trying to purchase a child. (Photo: Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor, 49, was arrested by the Crockett Police Department on January 18.

She is charged with Sale or Purchase of a Child, which is a third-degree felony charge.

Taylor was booked into the Houston County Jail, but later got out on a $50,000 bond.

Taylor tells FOX 26 that she plans on fighting the charge.

"Absolutely fabricated. And I'm just going to put myself in the loving arms of Dick DeGuerin, and he’ll take care of it," said Taylor. "I can't believe people can just make things up and all of a sudden charge you with a felony."

