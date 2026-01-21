Texas winter storm: How to protect your pets from the arctic blast

article

The Brief Houston SPCA recommends bringing outdoor pets inside ahead of this weekend's winter weather. They are recommending extra food and ways to provide warmth for animals that need to be left outside. It is recommended to contact a veterinarian if pets exhibit signs of hypothermia.



As winter weather is set to impact Texas this week, pet owners should take extra steps ahead of freezing weather, especially for outdoor animals.

The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends bringing animals indoors during freezing weather, but for those animals that must remain outside, it offers the following tips:

Provide extra food, water and warmth

The SPCA said outdoor animals could need up to 50% more calories to replenish energy spent trying to stay warm during cold weather. The nonprofit recommends ensuring outdoor animals have access to plenty of food and water and to use plastic bowls to help prevent freezing and injuries from metal bowls.

They also recommend using shelters that provide protection from the wind and adding blankets, towels or hay to provide extra warmth.

Be careful of outdoor cats using car hoods as shelters

According to the SPCA, outdoor cats often look for warmth under car hoods. They recommend banging on your hood before starting your car to make sure no cats are using it as a shelter.

They also say to not leave pets in a parked car during freezing weather because it can act as a refrigerator and temperatures can drop rapidly.

Tips for farm animals

Farm animals and horses also need extra attention during winter weather.

The SPCA said horses should have access to a barn or three-sided structure to block the wind and the cold.

Horses can also benefit from blankets to keep them warm and dry.

The SPCA recommends checking water troughs and buckets to make sure they have not frozen. Extra hay and grain should be provided to help farm animals maintain their body temperature if grazing is not available.

How to identify distress signs in animals

The SPCA said to bring pets indoors and contact a veterinarian if they show signs of hypothermia.

Signs of hypothermia in pets include:

Shallow breathing

lethargy

weakness

shivering

The Houston SPCA recommends starting preparation early ahead of freezing temperatures.