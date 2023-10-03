Expand / Collapse search

Texas weather: Flood watch issued for several coastal cities in Texas

HOUSTON - A flood watch has been issued for several coastal counties in Texas.

The counties under the Flood Watch include Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Wharton, Matagorda, and Chambers Counties.

The flood watch goes until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The City of Galveston announced a flood advisory until Wednesday morning. 

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Another steamy day in Southeast Texas on Tuesday with showers starting along the coast and becoming scattered this afternoon. Wednesday looks similar with showers/storms during the day with afternoon highs around 90. Higher rain chances come with the cold front on Thursday through early Friday. Look for 1-2 inches of rain possible with those storms. The rain comes to an end late Friday and the weekend will bring a taste of Fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

The high tide makes it difficult for any amount of rain to clear off quickly, so there will likely be some pooling around the island.

The city urges residents to be careful when driving and avoid creating wakes that could damage property and vehicles. 

