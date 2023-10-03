A flood watch has been issued for several coastal counties in Texas.

The counties under the Flood Watch include Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Wharton, Matagorda, and Chambers Counties.

The flood watch goes until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The City of Galveston announced a flood advisory until Wednesday morning.

The high tide makes it difficult for any amount of rain to clear off quickly, so there will likely be some pooling around the island.

The city urges residents to be careful when driving and avoid creating wakes that could damage property and vehicles.

