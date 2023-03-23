Texans have two weeks left to register to vote in the May 6 local elections.

In Texas, residents must register to vote by the 30th day before the election, so April 6 is the deadline.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says not all local governmental entities will be holding elections in May and encourages residents to check with their county election office to see if there are elections in their area.

Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2.

How to register to vote in Texas?

Texas does not offer online voter registration. However, you can fill out the application on the Secretary of State's website, print it, sign it and mail it to your county's election office. Click here for more information.

You can also request that the Secretary of State's Office mail you a printed, postage-paid voter registration application. Click here for more.

You can also contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the registration process. Click here to find the voter registrar for your county.

Click here to learn more.

File Photo. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Am I eligible to vote in Texas?

Before registering to vote, it's important to make sure you are eligible.

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Click here to learn more.

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website will also provide you with other helpful information like your early voting and election day polling locations.

How do I update my voter registration?

If you changed your name or address, you can update your voter registration on the state's website.

You will need your current driver's license or ID card, social security number and your Voter Registration Card Voter Unique Identifier which you can get from your county voter registrar.

Officials say you will get your new Voter Certificate in the mail within 30 days of submitting the change. However, if you submit changes less than 30 days before the election, you will have to vote at your current polling location.

Click here to learn more.