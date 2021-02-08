Texas truck drivers helping spot human trafficking victims

The Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas have seen success in training their drivers to spot possible human trafficking victims.

The program began in 2019 and last year complaints made to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission went up 175%, proving the training is working.

The program which started in Texas is now being pushed across the nation.

If you see something that doesn't seem right to you there are several agencies you can contact to report suspicious activity.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888, Houston Police Department's Vice Division 713-308-8600 and you can always leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-222-TIPS (8477)

