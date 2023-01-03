Texas tops list of one-way U-Haul destinations in 2022

More people than ever are calling Texas home, and new data from U-Haul shows that plenty of newcomers are packing up and moving to the Lone Star State.

Texas topped the list for destinations of one-way U-Haul truck customers in 2022. It is the second-straight year for Texas to top the list, and the fifth time since 2016.

READ MORE: Texas is now home to 30 million people

Florida and the Carolinas were also frequent destinations.

So where are these people coming from?

California and Illinois saw the highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks.

It is the second-straight year for California at the bottom of the list.

"The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth," said John Taylor, U-Haul International president. "We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list."

U-Haul created a ‘Growth Index’ based on more than 2 million one-way truck rentals.

States are ranked by the one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state vs. the those departing from the state in the same year.

2022 U-Haul Growth States

Last year's rank is in parentheses.